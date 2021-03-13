Age: 63
Hometown: Born and raised in New Jersey; Westmoreland resident since 1998
Family: Wife, Susan Finnegan; daughter Alyson Von Der Esch of San Jose, Calif.
Occupation: Recently retired letter carrier with the Keene Post Office; volunteer firefighter and former EMT, Westmoreland Fire Department
Education: North Brunswick Township High School
Military service: U.S. Army, First Armored Division near Nuremberg, Germany; 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky.
Question: You say that a letter carrier can tell a lot about people by the mail they receive. Can you give an example?
Answer: “You can tell who doesn’t owe money because they don’t get much junk mail; they’re under the radar.”