Names: Todd Nielsen and Patricia Dooley
Ages: Nielsen, 66; Dooley, 61
Hometowns: Nielsen was born and raised in Manhattan. Dooley was born and raised in Somerville, N.J. They have lived in Walpole since 1993.
Family: Parents of Erik Nielsen of Walpole, a graduate student at Antioch University New England in Keene
Occupations: Co-founders of Eos Study Tours of Walpole, a firm that organizes worldwide guided tours with an emphasis on history and archaeology
Education: Nielsen graduated from Brown University in Providence, R.I., with a Bachelor of Arts in urban planning. Dooley graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., with a Bachelor of Arts in foreign service and a Master of Arts in Chinese
Hobbies: Dooley is a gourmet cook, and Nielsen a percussionist on a wide variety of drums
Side note: “I was a ball boy at the U.S. Open tennis championships, center court, during high school, and actually handed the balls to legends such as Arthur Ashe and Rod Laver, both hall-of-famers,” Nielsen said. “This was at the original U.S. Open in Forest Hills, when the courts were grass, the same as Wimbledon is still today.”