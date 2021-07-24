Age: 49
Hometown: Born in Brattleboro and raised in Vernon, Vt.; lives in Cheshire County
Occupation: Chief deputy, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, and special investigator with the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; forensic interviewer, Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center; former Hinsdale chief of police
Education: Brattleboro Union High School; completed certification training, Vermont Police Academy; associate’s degree in law enforcement technology, Southern Maine Technical College — now Southern Maine Community College — in South Portland