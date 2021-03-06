Age: 60
Hometown: Somers, Conn.; Keene resident since 2016
Occupation: The New Leaf Gallery director; Keene State College adjunct faculty member in business management
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Southern Connecticut State University; MFA in creative writing from Brooklyn College in New York; MBA in entrepreneurial studies from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.; doctorate of arts in leadership from Franklin Pierce University
Question: What is your favorite part of an art sale?
Answer: “For me, it is feeling like the customer is having the experience of joy because they have acquired this beautiful work that they will now be able to enjoy in their own home or wherever they put it. There’s a moment of joy for the customer, and that is something that I have facilitated. That’s it for me — that moment.”