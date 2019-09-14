Name: Suzanne and David Boisvert
Age: 51, 53
Hometown: Originally from Groton, Mass.; now longtime Winchester residents
Family: Son, Christopher; daughter, Katilee; grandchildren Kali, Logan and Noah
Occupation: Owners of Prospect House, a sober-living home in Keene; former owners of the Winchester Speedpark
Education: David has an associates degree in culinary arts from Newbury College in Brookline, Mass.; Suzanne studied human services and healing arts at Middlesex Community College and recently completed an addiction counselor education program at Westfield State University, both in Massachusetts.
Suzanne, on working with Prospect House residents who slip up:
“Honesty is my biggest thing. … I’ve had people slip here. And if they lie, and try to cover it up … I don’t deal with them, I don’t work with them. I send them out. If they want to be in recovery, then I work with them. We’ll do a behavioral contract, we’ll reduce their privileges — to keep them safe. All the rules are not meant to control them, it’s to help outsmart the disease. So we’ll do a buddy system. … We’ll brainstorm: Where did it go wrong? Like, what do you need? Do you need more coping skills? ... Do you need to go to more meetings? Do you need to get a therapist? How is your medication? Do you need medication? And so we try to figure it out.”