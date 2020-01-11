Name: Sue Ellen Sweeney
Age: 59
Hometown: Native of Two Harbors, Minn.; Keene resident since 2013
Family: Children, Carin Sweeney, a lieutenant with the U.S. Coast Guard in Maryland; Matthew Sweeney, a doctoral student at Oxford University in England; Tim Sweeney, a pilot in Florida; Kristin Cooper, a nurse in Wilmington, N.C.; Natalie Hay, a real estate broker in Selbyville, Del.; and Veronica Sweeney, an interior designer in Charleston, S.C.
Occupation: Life coach in private practice; part-time psychiatric nurse with Cheshire Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Team; former psychiatric nurse at the Brattleboro Retreat; former adjunct faculty member in Keene State College’s nursing program
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing from Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minn.; Master of Science in nursing from Binghamton University in New York.
Military service: Lt. J.G., U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.
Question: What advice would you impart to a young person?
Answer: “Life is a journey, always evolving. Don’t give up on your dreams.”
Question: What book would you recommend if one wishes to learn more about changing one’s life?
Answer: “The Big Leap,” by Gay Hendricks.