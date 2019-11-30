Name: Steven Roberge
Age: 38
Hometown: Grew up in Berlin; lives in Peterborough. (“Our view is looking out into trees. … I don’t get bored of it.”)
Family: Wife, Rachelle Beaudoin; son Beau, 1½; dog Theo, 10
Occupation: Forester with UNH Cooperative Extension’s Cheshire County office; maple expert
Education: Bachelor’s in forest science, University of New Hampshire; master’s in forest science, Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies
Question: Do you have a favorite type of tree?
Answer: “It’s picking between children, right? So I’m a sugar maker myself, so sugar maple has a special place in my heart. But I also really like yellow birch. I think it just stands out. A really good-looking yellow birch can stand out quite nicely in the forest.”
Question: What are some of the things that can give syrup a bad taste?
Answer: “You could harvest sap from a maple any time of year, except when it’s frozen. So if you went out in summertime and collected sap from a maple, one, the sugar content would be very low … but two, the chemical composition of sap is different than it is in the springtime, and you wouldn’t have anything that tasted like maple syrup. … Sap can spoil, too. There’s just natural bacteria that tend to break down the sap and cause it to spoil, just like milk spoils if you leave it out for too long. There’s also things that we can do, you know, like use bleach cleaner. You name it. There’s a sample that we’ve had from Vermont that the maple producer was smoking marijuana while making syrup, and it tasted and smelled just like marijuana smoke.”