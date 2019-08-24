At a glance
Name: Steven and Joy Guerriero
Age: Both 68
Hometown: Both born and raised
in Chatham, N.J.; Spofford residents
since 1980
Family: Son, Dr. Rejean Guerriero,
a pediatric neurologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis; daughter, Sarah
Millette, a restaurant owner in
Englewood, Colo.
Occupation: Both own Pisgah Farm and Catering in Spofford. Joy Guerriero is administrative director of the Antioch Psychological Services Center, part of Antioch University New England in Keene. Steven Guerriero was formerly the vice president for academic affairs at Antioch University New England and later at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia.
Education: Steven Guerriero attended Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.; he also holds a Master of Science in management from Antioch University New England; a Master of Arts in organization development from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, Calif.; and a doctorate in human and organizational systems from Fielding Graduate University. Joy Guerriero graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art from Fairleigh Dickinson College (now university) at its Madison, N.J., campus, and a Master of Education in administration and supervision from Antioch University New England.
Question (for Steven): You worked for your father during the summers in high school and college. Describe the work.
Answer: “My father had a construction company that paved roads. I worked for him and — whhhewww — we poured thousands of tons of blacktop, and it was so hot. But it got me accustomed to working in the heat of the (restaurant) kitchens later.”