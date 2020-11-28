Age: 55
Hometown: Born and raised in Lansing, Mich.; Keene resident since 2005
Family: Wife, Nancy; son Evan, a first-year student at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., and daughter Rebecca, a junior at Keene High School
Education: Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, Princeton University
Occupation: Owner, Summit Athletic Center, Keene; former longtime executive with Accenture, a global corporation providing strategic consulting services in the information technology, retail, logistics and distribution industries
Question: What’s your best advice to a youngster interested in athletics?
Answer: “Find a sport or an activity you’re passionate about and give it a hundred percent of your effort.”