Name: Stephen Dotson
Age: 35
Hometown: Haymarket, Va.; Putney resident since 2014
Occupation: Sustainability coordinator for the town of Brattleboro, starting Feb. 3
Education: Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and social anthropology from Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.
Question: What advice do you have for a young environmentalist?
Answer: “ My advice would be to relocalize and commit to a community. Learn to talk to people unlike you and build unlikely partnerships. That’s what changes the world.”
Question: Why is sustainability work important for a community?
Answer: “Sustainability is community. It is the ongoing effort to reinforce the unity of community by increasingly making it more livable, for longer, through the building of better relationships to each other and the environment we rely on.”