Age: 62
Hometown: Essex Junction, Vt.; resident of Springfield, Vt., for 35 years
Occupation: Recently retired principal of the Walpole schools
Education: Bachelor’s in education and horticulture from the University of Vermont; master’s in education leadership from what is now Castleton University
Hobbies: Putting his green thumb to use in his garden
Question: What advice do you have for future educators?
Answer: “Enjoy what you do. This is hard work. Teaching is really hard work. Whenever I hired somebody, I’d always look for ‘Did they have a lot of passion for what they wanted to do?’ So get into it for the right reasons.”