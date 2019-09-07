At a glance: Rusty Bastedo
Name: Russell “Rusty” Bastedo
Age: 80
Hometown: Born and raised in Manhattan; Dublin resident since 1997
Family: Wife, Linda Bastedo; sons, Nils Bastedo of Bangkok, and Spencer Bastedo of New York City; daughter, Kip Bastedo of New York City
Occupation: From 1997 until 2009, when he retired, Bastedo was the state curator for New Hampshire, part of the N.H. Division of Historical Resources. Before that, he was director and curator at museums in Delaware, Virginia, New York and Connecticut. He is now co-chairman of the Wentworth-Coolidge Commission in Portsmouth, a group of private-sector volunteers appointed by the governor to help care for the Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion. The 40-room clapboard house was built as the home, offices and working farm of Royal Gov. Benning Wentworth, is a state park and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1968.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Colorado College in Colorado Springs; postgraduate studies at Stockholm University in Sweden; graduate studies at The New School for Social Research in New York City; Master’s of Arts degree in American studies from the University of Delaware in Newark.
Side note: Bastedo and his family at one point lived in Lyme, Conn., for which the dreaded tick-borne disease is named. “I was bitten three times by ticks and never got it,” he said.
Question: You have some concerns about the current conditions on Mount Monadnock. What are they?
Answer: Every year, it’s been a tradition that volunteers in the spring clear the trails of debris that has accumulated, but the volunteers are getting older, and there are fewer of them. The mountain isn’t as safe as it used to be, and the people climbing it aren’t as accustomed to exercise, or don’t wear the correct shoes, so there are too many accidents.”