Name: Ron Farina

Age: 81

Hometown: Born and raised in Keene; lived in Burlington, Vt., and Concord, N.H., for a time before returning in 1970

Family: Twice widowed; children, Tammy Waddell of Redmond, Wash., Dan Farina of Keene, Lori Farina of Keene, Nancy MacKenzie, and Diana Stowell of Claremont

Occupation: Real estate agent; retired retailer

Education: Graduated from Keene High School; received a Bachelor of Science in business from the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Hobbies: Playing music, pickleball