Name: Ron Farina
Age: 81
Hometown: Born and raised in Keene; lived in Burlington, Vt., and Concord, N.H., for a time before returning in 1970
Family: Twice widowed; children, Tammy Waddell of Redmond, Wash., Dan Farina of Keene, Lori Farina of Keene, Nancy MacKenzie, and Diana Stowell of Claremont
Occupation: Real estate agent; retired retailer
Education: Graduated from Keene High School; received a Bachelor of Science in business from the University of New Hampshire in Durham
Hobbies: Playing music, pickleball