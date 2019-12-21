Name: Richard Levine
Age: 75
Hometown: Raised in Norwood and Newtown, Mass., until moving to Tampa, Fla., when he was 12; came to New Hampshire in 1968 and settled in Keene in 1973
Family: Wife, Joyce Levine, and their two dogs, Tribble and Micah
Education: H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla.; independent study in audio technology
Q: What is your favorite genre, and who is your favorite musical artist?
A: “I grew up with rock, and then I discovered folk music in the early ’60s, and people tend to form lifelong followings for music of their teens and 20s. … Bob Dylan is one, but there are many others that I like: Joan Baez; in the country world, Willie Nelson.”
Q: Is there a particular piece of audio equipment or sound system you’ve found is your favorite?
A: “No, because it’s an ever-evolving thing. Like my home system has been evolving over the years and getting better and better. Unfortunately, over the years my hearing has been getting worse. … The state of the art has evolved and I’ve acquired equipment and updated [and] replaced equipment over the years with things that are ever better.”