Hometown: Grew up in a suburb of San Francisco; moved to Putney, Vt., in 2008 after living in Thailand for four years, as well as in Puerto Rico
Occupation: Executive director of Food Connects. The Brattleboro nonprofit distributes locally sourced food to educational institutions, businesses and other wholesale buyers and creates informational content about area produce.
State-level appointment: Appointed March 30 to Gov. Phil Scott’s Future of Vermont Agriculture Commission
Hobbies: Soccer, hockey, played ultimate Frisbee in college
Question: What drove you to stay in Vermont and get involved in managing local food distribution after you graduated from the School for International Training?
Answer:“I chose SIT because it was a nine-month program, and I was going to go back to living out of the country.But a lot of what I learned is, yeah, I could go and work to try to support communities around the world, but actually so many of our problems around the world are caused by [the United States].
“I wanted to stay here and work to improve conditions here. Fairtrade [agriculture] would be an example ofworking on connecting people with their food, so they think about where their food comes from. Cheap food is cheap because we’re often exploiting the land and the people where it’s from. If you learn about and educateabout food, hopefully people can learn to prioritize a little bit better and change eating habits when possible.”
