Name: Rebecca Montrone
Age: 61
Hometown: Born and raised in Keene; moved back to town in 2009
Family: Husband, Dale Montrone; daughter Krista Montrone of New York City
Occupation: Owner of Wondrous Roots, a company that sells holistic nutrition products and botanicals, and provides consultation services for holistic medical solutions for a wide range of health issues
Education: Keene High School; Word of Life Bible Institute in Schroon Lake, N.Y.; Bachelor of Science in holistic nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Health, based in Birmingham, Ala. (now closed)
Question: Your father, George Roentsch, was a prominent pharmacist in Keene, owner of The Apothecary, which was on Main Street for almost five decades. What did you learn from him?
Answer: “He was a legend, and always searching for answers. Some say I’m like him, but others say I’m his clone. We both have the same sense of curiosity in our DNA.”