Hometown: Grew up in Center Harbor; later lived in Manchester and Massachusetts; Langdon resident since 2019
Family: Husband, James Fortgang, who took Rebecca’s last name in marriage; parents Ellen and Rob Fortgang, who live in Meredith; sister Jessica Fortgang
Pet: Dog Shadow, a schnauzer-poodle mix
Occupation: French teacher at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon
Education: Bachelor’s degree in French with a minor in history from Keene State College
Hobbies: Knitting, crocheting, traveling
Involvement: Member of the American Association of Teachers of French; member of the Franco-American Centre; member of the N.H. Association of World Language Teachers; president of Fiber Arts in Vermont, which runs Chester, Vt., yarn shop Six Loose Ladies
Question: What’s your favorite aspect of the French language?
Answer: My favorite thing about French and the language is the people. You get such a different experience when you travel somewhere when you can speak to people in their language.And you can see that when people come here, we just assume they’re going to speak English.
When a lot of Americans travel abroad, if you don’t speak the language, you’re not getting the same recommendations because you’re limited by the other person’s ability to speak English. If they don’t know how to tell you, ‘There’s the cheese shop’ in English, they’re not going to tell you about it.”
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
