Age: 50
Hometown: Atlanta; has lived in Keene since 2012
Family: Wife, Melissa Ward Messer; daughters Lucia, 17, and Nissa, 10
Occupation: Executive director of MoCo Arts in Keene; retired professional dancer who spent a decade with the Boston Ballet
Education: Cross Keys High School in Atlanta; dance training included studying at the Atlanta Jazz Theatre and Rotaru International Ballet School
Fun fact: Performed with a number of celebrities, including Smokey Robinson, David Hasselhoff, Isaac Hayes and more
Question: How true is it that making it as a professional dancer requires giving up just about everything else?
Answer: “I would repeat my whole career. Even though I’ve had to give up things to become a dancer, it’s paid off in life tenfold.”