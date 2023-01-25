Hometown: Born in Princeton, N.J.; moved to the Monadnock Region in 1992 where he lived in Keene; moved to Westmoreland in 2004
Occupation: Architect and developer; co-owner of Lignin Group, a limited liability company adding residential apartment units to 310 Marlboro St. in Keene, a former paintbrush factory turned into a mixed-use development with existing commercial office spaces
Hobbies: Skiing, ice hockey
Question: What's the appeal of mixed-use office and housing development for a property like 310 Marlboro St.?
Answer: "We know in this current era it's unlikely one company would ever occupy the whole building, so we have to look for solutions to separate the building into these mixed uses. That's really the work of us as architects, working with a broad project team to help make it safe, inviting and to that end, create a sense of community. ... We're certainly not unusual that we're taking old mill buildings and redeveloping them into mixed-use communities; The Center at Keene is a good example. That was the old train roundhouse and it got divided up."
Question: In your years in architecture and development, what do you think is the driver behind more mixed-use planning?
Answer: "One of the most sustainable things we can do is use buildings that already exist and then rehab them to today's best systems — LED lighting, heat pumps and getting them to be more comfortable. The other driver is, especially in New England, people have a natural admiration of history. ... We want to celebrate the fact that [310 Marlboro St.] was a paintbrush factory, and I think people like that it's very authentic. It's a good way to make use of something old but also reduce our impact, as opposed to building a new strip mall."
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
