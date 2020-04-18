Name: Rachel Sturges
Age: 18
Hometown: Peterborough
Family: Mom and dad, Jeannie and Gavin Sturges; older brother, Matt
Occupation: Student
Education: Senior at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough
Honorary position: N.H. Youth Poet Laureate 2019-20
Favorite poets: Tracy K. Smith, an American poet who served as the National Poet Laureate from 2017 to 2019, and Brenda Hillman, another award-winning nature poet, who Sturges describes as “unique”
Literary hot take: “I really don’t like Emily Dickinson, to be honest. It’s not particularly interesting. It might have been new and exciting during her time, but I think it was the beginning of a lot of bad clichés.”