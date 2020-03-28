Name: Peter McBride
Age: 55
Hometown: Born and raised in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland; current resident of Ballynahinch, County Down, Northern Ireland
Family: Wife, Linda McMillan, a human-resources professional; sons Zak McBride of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Joel McBride of Belfast, Northern Ireland
Occupation: As of July 1, he will be the director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College. From 2010 to 2019, he served as CEO of Inspire, an Irish mental-health organization. He is also visiting professor at the University of Ulster Bamford Centre for Mental Health
Education: Bachelor of Science in applied biology from Liverpool John Moores University; Master of Social Work from Queen’s University Belfast; Bachelor of Divinity degree, systematic theology, University of Aberdeen, Scotland
Side note: McBride’s hometown, Downpatrick, is where St. Patrick is buried, beneath the Church of Ireland’s Down Cathedral.