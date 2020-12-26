Name: Peter Griesbach
Age: 68
Hometown: Born and raised in the suburbs of Milwaukee; Keene resident since 1980
Family: Wife, Linda Griesbach; daughters Tara Mayes of Lexington, Mass., and Kathleen Griesbach of Cologne, Germany; son Chris Griesbach of Boston
Occupation: Five years working with Dr. Erwin Adams in Keene, bought Adams’ dental practice in 1985 and sold it to Welnak Dental in 2018
Education: Bachelor of Arts in history from Marquette University in Milwaukee; Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the School of Dentistry at Marquette University
Side note: Griesbach’s father, Marc, was with the Eighth Infantry Division in Europe during World War II. “They had him trade his rifle for a typewriter,” Griesbach explains, and he recorded the day-to-day actions of the division, authoring a book “Combat History of the 8th Infantry Division in World War II,” published in 1945. The division landed on Utah Beach in Normandy on July 4, 1944, and fought its way through some of the fiercest battles in France and Germany, as well as liberated several concentration camps.