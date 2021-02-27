Age: 79
Hometown: Keene
Family: Wife, Willy Barrett, and their children Michael Barrett of Santa Ana, Calif., and Lisa Bunce of Keene
Occupation: Retired dairy farmer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in dairy science from the University of New Hampshire
Hobbies: Maple sugaring, hunting, fishing, playing pool and pickleball
Question: Nowadays, how can someone become a dairy farmer?
Answer: “It’s a real tough question in this day and age, with the pandemic and the price of milk. If you can get started through maybe making a partnership with an existing farmer or being born into the farm, you probably have a chance to be successful, but to go out and buy all the land, equipment and animals, it would be a challenge.”