Name: Paula Papoojian
Age: 70
Hometown: Grew up in Gardner, Mass.; Harrisville resident since 2009
Family: Parents (deceased), Paul and Hendrika Krasawski; daughter, Emily Farrand of Ashburnham, Mass.
Occupation: Clerk at Harrisville Designs, Inc. and the founder of Warm Hands, Warm Hearts. Prior to retirement, she taught elementary and middle school in Central Massachusetts, later serving as a teaching coordinator to evaluate classroom performance.
Education: Fitchburg State University, B.A. in education (1971) and M.A. in reading (1973); teacher coordinator certificate from Lesley College in Cambridge, Mass., in 2000
Hobbies: Knitting, cooking and a bit of yarn spinning
Question: One of the unexpected but rising concerns in this area is loneliness among adults of all ages, but particularly retirees and senior citizens. Especially if they’ve grown up in New England and have been used to a neighborly vibe, and suddenly everyone’s on their phones, and it’s like, how do you actually connect with anyone?
Answer: “I think the other thing, and I believe this, is for people to keep going like they have a purpose is they need a sense of community. And the phone is not a community. I mean, it’s fine, and it serves its purpose, but, you know, if I wanna see someone, I’m gonna go see them or I’m going to pick up the phone — the landline phone [laughs].”