At a glance: Paul Berch By Rick Green Sentinel Staff Rick Green Feb 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Age: 75Hometown: Washington, D.C.; current and longtime resident of WestmorelandFamily: Wife, Sharon Dunn; daughter Forrest, son Dylan; grandchildren Julien, Rosa and HarveyOccupation: N.H. representative, retired public defender, served as constitutional consultant to the governments of Uganda and Zambia Education: Bachelor’s degree, George Washington University in Washington, D.C.; law degree, University of ChicagoQuestion: Was helping write the constitutions of Uganda and Zambia the highlight of your career?Answer: “That is one of the great highlights of my life. Not only could I do this super-important work, but I was able to create friendships and have interactions with incredibly interesting people.” Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rick Green Follow Rick Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up, starting Feb. 28, is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.