Age: 75

Hometown: Washington, D.C.; current and longtime resident of Westmoreland

Family: Wife, Sharon Dunn; daughter Forrest, son Dylan; grandchildren Julien, Rosa and Harvey

Occupation: N.H. representative, retired public defender, served as constitutional consultant to the governments of Uganda and Zambia

Education: Bachelor’s degree, George Washington University in Washington, D.C.; law degree, University of Chicago

Question: Was helping write the constitutions of Uganda and Zambia the highlight of your career?

Answer: “That is one of the great highlights of my life. Not only could I do this super-important work, but I was able to create friendships and have interactions with incredibly interesting people.”

