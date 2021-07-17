Age: 85
Hometown: Lifelong Monadnock Region resident who has lived in Spofford for more than 40 years
Family: Adult daughters Debra Beach, of Keene, and Terri Handy, of Swanzey; late husband, Wayne Wyman
Occupation: Long-time educator in local school districts who primarily worked with students with special needs. She officially retired in 1999, but has continued to volunteer as a tutor for area schoolchildren and, previously, at the Cheshire County jail.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in special education, both from Keene State College
Fun fact: Wyman helped nearly 100 inmates at the Cheshire County jail earn their high school diplomas or GEDs when she volunteered there as a tutor.