Age: 61
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.; previously lived in upstate New York and Virginia; now lives in Brattleboro
Occupation: Chief of police, Brattleboro
Education: Attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York; honorary degree from Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J.
Question: What perspective do you bring, as a woman, to the role of police chief?
Answer: “I believe women, we’re just easier at communicating, I’ll say that. I won’t say better. I do know men that are very good communicators. Also, on the other side of that, I think different members of the community are a little more receptive when a woman is speaking with them ... I’m realistic that some people will never accept me. They will never accept a woman. They will never accept a Black woman ever, for any reason. And that’s fine. But those that are willing to just open their minds, I think that some minds can be changed. I’ve had mostly very positive responses to my coming here.”