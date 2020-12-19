Age: 52
Hometown: Born and raised in New York City; moved to Chesterfield in 2001 and Keene in 2016
Family: Son Jake Traviss Velazquez of Keene
Occupation: Professor of environmental studies, Keene State College
Education: Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering, Pennsylvania State University; Master of Science in environmental science, New Jersey Institute of Technology; doctorate in environmental studies, Antioch University New England in Keene
Question: Melinda Treadwell, now the president of Keene State College, was a significant influence in your academic career. How so?
Answer: “She was a professor here, then an administrator. She encouraged me to get my doctorate at Antioch.”