Name: Nicholas “Nick” Germana
Age: 45
Hometown: Born and raised in Waterbury Center, Vt.; Keene resident since 2006
Family: Wife, Leslie Germana, an early childhood development teacher at Keene Montessori School on Railroad Street; daughter Lara, a senior at Keene State College; and sons Dylan, a senior at Keene High School and Henry, who attends Wheelock School
Occupation: Professor of history and philosophy at Keene State College
Education: Bachelor of Arts in history, Keene State College; doctorate in modern European intellectual history, Boston College
Side note: Germana runs five days a week, with long runs of 12 to 13 miles. He’s finished five marathons, including one in Hartford, Conn., and the local Clarence DeMar race. “When I got out of graduate school, I was very heavy, so I started to run to get in shape. I fell in love with it.”