Age: 45
Hometown: Born and raised in Harrisville, Westmoreland resident for the past 10 years.
Family: Husband, Erich Ahnert, self-employed in the construction field; sons Evan, 15, a sophomore at Keene High School and Ethan, 13, an 8th grader at Westmoreland School; two pets, a dog, Ella, and a cat, Banner.
Occupation: Mathematics teacher for the Interactive Mathematics Program at Keene High School.
Education: Graduate of Wells Memorial School in Harrisville and Keene middle and high schools; bachelor’s degree in education and mathematics from Keene State College in 1999 and teacher certifications for middle and high school; master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a post-masters’ certification in educational administration from Keene State.
Question: What’s something you’ve learned about teaching over the years?
Answer: “I think teaching kind of makes you crazy. In a good way. I never used to give my students these silly nicknames, or dance around the room and sing. But now I do, and I love it.”
Question: What drew you into the Interactive Mathematics Program’s curriculum?
Answer: “I wanted to teach math differently. ... We collaborate to discover these concepts, rather than just being like, ‘Well, here it is.’ I like it because you’re a facilitator of learning, instead of directly providing instructions. It feels like there’s a purpose to what they’re learning.”
