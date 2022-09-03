20220903-LOC-PROFILEAHNERT-2

Natalie Ahnert of Westmoreland stands in her classroom at Keene High School, in front of her board lined with family photos. At KHS, she teaches courses in the Interactive Mathematics Program, which she describes as a language-based math curriculum in which students collaborate and develop problem solving and critical thinking skills through math.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Age: 45

Hometown: Born and raised in Harrisville, Westmoreland resident for the past 10 years.

As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.