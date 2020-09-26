Age: 83
Hometown: Raised in Norwood, Mass.; Peterborough resident since 1987
Family: Husband, Neil (deceased); sons Neil Bull of Peterborough and Sam Bull of Calistoga, Calif.; daughter Holly Bull of Princeton, N.J.
Occupation: Writer; author of “Celibacy, a Love Story: Memoir of a Catholic Priest’s Daughter,” published by Bauhan Publishing in Peterborough last year; former geriatric counselor at Cambridge Hospital in Massachusetts
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English, Smith College in Northampton, Mass.; Masters of Science in geriatric counseling, Lesley College (now university) in Cambridge, Mass.
Question: What advice do you have for young people?
Answer: “Read widely. Take the doors that open to you. Find your passion and work very hard at it.”