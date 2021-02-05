Age: 83
Hometown: Born and raised in Claremont; Keene resident since 1980
Family: Wife, Betty Forrest; sons Kevin Forrest of Manchester and Bob Forrest of Chelmsford, Mass.
Occupation: Retired in 2000 as superintendent of code enforcement for the city of Keene
Community activities: Current board chair, Keene Senior Center; board vice president, Monadnock Developmental Services
Education: Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering, Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell)
Side note: Forrest served on the board of Monadnock Habitat for Humanity and helped build homes locally as well as in Guatemala, and in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. “Guatemala was an eye-opener,” he says. “It was amazing to watch the families realize they would now have a two-room home, with a concrete floor instead of dirt and an extension cord coming into the house for electricity.”