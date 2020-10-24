Name: Michelle August

Age: 48

Hometown: Born and raised in Barrington, R.I.; Winchester resident since 2019

Family: Husband, Ronald Pelletier; daughters Samantha, 28, and Danielle August, 26, and son David August, 24, all of whom live in Rhode Island

Occupation: Director of hospice at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene; formerly area vice president of Amedisys Corp., supervising its Beacon hospices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut; founder and former CEO of Rhode Island Hospice Veterans Partnership, an advocacy group promoting better palliative care for those who served in the military

Education: RN, Community College of Rhode Island.

Question: You’re a recent arrival to the Monadnock Region. What do you think of it so far?

Answer: “Oh, people are so friendly here! They want to spend time talking with you.”