Name: Michelle August
Age: 48
Hometown: Born and raised in Barrington, R.I.; Winchester resident since 2019
Family: Husband, Ronald Pelletier; daughters Samantha, 28, and Danielle August, 26, and son David August, 24, all of whom live in Rhode Island
Occupation: Director of hospice at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene; formerly area vice president of Amedisys Corp., supervising its Beacon hospices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut; founder and former CEO of Rhode Island Hospice Veterans Partnership, an advocacy group promoting better palliative care for those who served in the military
Education: RN, Community College of Rhode Island.
Question: You’re a recent arrival to the Monadnock Region. What do you think of it so far?
Answer: “Oh, people are so friendly here! They want to spend time talking with you.”