Age: 52
Hometown: Born in Lebanon; raised in Peterborough; Temple resident since 2007
Family: Wife, Amy Cabana; daughter Julielle, 16, a junior at ConVal Regional High School; son Caden, 17, ConVal class of 2020; stepdaughter Alison Kreutz (and her husband, James) of Peterborough; granddaughter Sylvia Kreutz, 5; parents Roger and Allison Cabana of Peterborough and Hobe Sound, Fla.
Occupation: Associate broker at Bean Group Real Estate, “Chief Fun Officer” for Xplore Monadnock and innkeeper at The Birchwood Inn in Temple
Education: ConVal Regional High School class of 1987; Bachelor of Science in business management from Keene State College, class of 1992
Question: What was the effect of growing up in a family of small business owners?
Answer: “Entrepreneurship. I grew up watching people work for themselves. Why would I want to do anything different? I didn’t grow up with parents that worked in a big corporation, or a family that worked in big corporations or colleges or other larger institutions. I grew up in a family and an area where we were all self-sufficient.”
Question: How did the COVID-19 pandemic influence your decision to launch Xplore Monadnock, and shine a spotlight on the region?
Answer: “If it wasn’t for COVID-19, we wouldn’t be sitting here right now. I believe that in my heart and my soul. ... It drove me into the woods. It drove me to Mount Monadnock. ... It gave me the opportunity to step away into nature, into the woods, to that mountain.”