Hometown: Born in Peterborough; Stoddard resident since 2015
Family: Parents, Steve and Beth Beaudin, of Fort Myers, Fla.; sister Annemarie Beaudin of Cape Coral, Fla.
Occupation: Director of customer relationships at ShoptoCook, a New York-based company that helps independent grocers market to customers online and with in-store kiosks
Hobbies: Playing the saxophone and guitar; paddleboarding on Stoddard’s Island Pond; running
Question: What music has influenced your performances and experiences with the saxophone?
Answer: “The most influential saxophone player to me is a guy named Dave Koz. I picked up an album of his when I was in high school; it’s called ‘Saxophonic.’ I would describe it as smooth jazz, but it’s got some elements of hip-hop and all different genres. He was one of the first guys I heard play.
“[Another influence is] the Dave Matthews Band. ... I didn’t necessarily want to do exactly what they were doing, but I wanted to be LeRoi Moore, their original saxophone player.
“Now and again I listen to this reggae-rock genre. It’s hard to describe it; I love Bob Marley but [the genre] is not really traditional reggae. It’s more rock with reggae influence.”
Question: How did you prepare for your first-ever performance of the national anthem at Delta Dental Stadium for the N.H. Fisher Cats last summer?
Answer: “That’s a stadium I’ve been in a lot — it’s where we played our state championship [baseball] game in high school. It’s sort of this full circle thing where I’m back on this field again, so I could visualize it.
“I did a lot of visualizing leading up to it: I would close my eyes and try to put myself in that stadium. This is probably unsafe, but I would practice [the anthem] on a balance board, and the idea was that I would intentionally distract myself and see if I could still play it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.