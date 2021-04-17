Age: 50
Hometown: Born in Lynwood, Calif.; raised in Fairfield and St. Albans, Vt.; Keene resident since 2019
Family: Father, Gary Fiske, of Enosburgh, Vt.; mother, Marty Fiske, “a full-time RV-er currently stuck in Arizona because of COVID,” Marti Fiske says; sister Eva Callahan of Elizabethtown, Pa.
Occupation: Director, Keene Public Library; former director of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston, Vt.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in history and secondary education, Castleton State College (now Castleton University) in Vermont; master’s in library and information science, Syracuse University in New York
Question: You’ve read every book by Thomas Hardy. What fascinates you about this author?
Answer: “Here was a man from the Victorian era who so well understood what society did to women at that time. How did he understand that so well?”