At a glance: Martha R. Manley

Hometown: Milford; has lived in Peterborough since 2015
Family: Husband, Frank Manley; children Carolyn Bradley, 53, Barbara Manley, 52, and David Manley, 47; grandson Gordon Bradley, 18
Occupation: Retired CPA in public accounting; former co-owner and controller of the Milford Cabinet
Education: BA in mathematics from Smith College in Northampton, Mass.; diploma in education from the University of East Africa in Kampala, Uganda; MS in accountancy from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.
Community involvement: First Vice President, board of the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains; active member, All Saints’ Episcopal Church; RiverMead volunteer for art committee, polymer workshop and elementary school reading program
Hobbies: Photography, working with polymer clay, reading, being outdoors hiking and walking
Question: What advice do you have for current and future Girl Scouts?
Answer: “Dream big, then follow your dreams. You are the one to decide what you become.”
Question: If you had to pick one favorite badge or pin collected during your time with Girl Scouts, which would it be and why?
Answer: “One of the first badges I earned was the World Friendship badge. It introduced me to other countries and other cultures and other people. That interest has made a difference in every aspect of my life — to realize that all people are alike in having loves and fears and hopes. We can work together to make the world a better place.”