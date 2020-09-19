Name: Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Todd Semonite
Age: 63
Hometown: Bellows Falls native; currently lives in Washington, D.C.; will soon move to Stafford, Va.
Family: Wife, Connie, and four adult children; eight grandchildren
Occupation: Former chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; prior positions include commander of USACE North Atlantic Division and South Atlantic Division, as well as USACE deputy chief of engineers/deputy commanding general
Education: B.S. in civil engineering, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.; M.S. in civil engineering, University of Vermont; Masters degree of military arts and sciences, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; military studies, U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa.
Question: What do you enjoy most about returning to Bellows Falls?
Answer: “I think just getting out of the city and seeing the local people. I’m always very, very respectful of the values of rural people. [It’s a] hard work ethic, whether you’re farmers or ... working small businesses or downtown. We like being at a little bit slower pace.”