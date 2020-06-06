Name: Linda Proulx

Age: 66

Hometown: Born in Keene and raised in Keene and Marlborough; Swanzey resident since 1973

Family: Husband, Frank Proulx; two children, Timothy Proulx, who lives in Virginia, and Tina Proulx, who lives locally; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren

Occupation: Soon-to-retire administrative assistant at the Cheshire Career Center in Keene

Education: Keene High School

Question: What is the toughest part about retiring?

Answer: “All my colleagues at KHS and CCC; they’re like my extended family, they’re very, very important to me. We get along so well here.”

