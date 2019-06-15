Name: Liam Magan
Age: 25
Hometown: Grew up in Epsom; lived in Keene for most of his time at Keene State College and settled in the city after graduating in 2016
Family: Sister, Lauren Ceronia, 22, of Clinton, Mass.; parents Bob and Mary Beth Magan of Epsom; cats Ezra and Charlie.
Occupation: Septic system evaluator at Inspections by Eric LLC in Surry
Education: Degree in Holocaust and genocide studies from Keene State College
Hobbies: Reading, hiking, hanging out with friends
Question: Why did you choose to settle in Keene?
Answer: "I just thought the people are really friendly out here, and it's such a beautiful place. There's so many different little places to be in nature, and I love the downtown."
Question: You identify as a trans man. How did you choose your new name?
Answer: "(Choosing a name) is the one thing we don't do for ourselves, you know? So I actually, before I even came out to anybody that I was trans, I just texted some of my closest friends and was like, 'Hey, random question: What do you think my name would be if I was a boy?' Because I figure I don't know where to start with naming myself, but I felt that people that know me really well might have a really good sense of who I am and who I would be. And I got some random answers; then my best friend said, 'Liam,' and I don't know, it just stuck out."