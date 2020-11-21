Age: 34

Hometown: Brattleboro

Family: Wife, Kaila Cumings

Occupation: Co-owner of Kaila Cumings Knives in Bellows Falls

Education: Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, Vt.

Question: What advice do you have for someone who wants to start blacksmithing?

Answer: “If I had any advice for someone just starting out, it would have to be [to] just be patient, and not to give up. Have fun with the art, and make a hobby out of it.”

Question: Because of your trade, are you particular with the types of knives you use on a regular basis?

Answer: “No, I don’t even use my own knives. I just have my set of IKEA knives.”

