Name: Kerry J. Magee
Age: 62
Hometown: Born in Brattleboro and raised in Winchester; lives in downtown Keene
Education: Thayer High School in Winchester
Hobbies: Crafting, online shopping, gardening, reading and watching movies
Question: What is something people may not consider that affects your ability to move around in the world?
Answer: Cars that are parked with their front-ends sticking out over the sidewalk. “... If you’re parking your car, you’d think, ‘Oh, well let me get out of the way of the parking lot by parking a little closer [to the sidewalk]’ but what you’re doing is cutting off the ability for people with handicaps to get by. … In a wheelchair, you have to have so much room to get by, and I got stuck in the lawn one day trying to get around somebody rather than go into the street where, if it’s raining and misty or whatever, people might not see me, you know, because I’m down low, until it’s too late.”