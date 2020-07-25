Age: 43
Hometown: Born in Rensselaer, Ind.; raised in both Indiana and North Carolina; Walpole resident since 2015
Family: Husband, Ryan Harrison; daughter Etta Bea Harrison, 14, and son Miles Harrison, 12
Occupation: Founder and CEO of The Recycling Partnership, “a $100+ million nonprofit dedicated to protecting the planet by fixing recycling and activating a circular economy in the United States,” as described on its website
Education: Bachelor of Arts in human ecology and natural resources at the University of North Carolina Greensboro
Question: What’s a troublesome plastic to recycle?
Answer: “Styrofoam.”