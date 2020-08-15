At a glance: Kat Wood
and Aaron Shields
Name: Katherine “Kat” Wood and Aaron Shields
Age: Wood is 29; Shields, 35
Hometown: Wood was born and raised in Norwood, Mass., and has been a Keene resident since 2009; Shields was born and raised in Gettysburg, Pa., and has lived in Keene since 2012.
Family: The soon-to-marry couple has two dogs, Kima and Bodie, named for characters in “The Wire.”
Occupation: Co-owners of Mudita Massage and Wellness in Keene
Education: Both earned Certified Massage Therapist degrees from River Valley Community College in 2017; Wood earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and environmental science from Keene State College.
Side note: Wood is somewhat of an expert at the handstand, her Facebook page resplendent with photographs of her performing them in various places around the region — even one in Home Depot.