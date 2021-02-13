Age: 70
Hometown: Longview, Wash.; moved to Alstead in the late 1970s and has lived in Keene since 1987
Family: Husband, Bob Lyle; daughters Rebecca Russell and Meghan Cook, sons Cory and Seth Cook; and seven grandchildren
Occupation: Newly retired; owned and operated Creative Encounters on Main Street in Keene for 36 years
Education: Bachelor’s degree in home economics and K-12 education, with a focus on historic design, from the University of Rhode Island
Community activities: Current board chair, Keene Senior Center; board vice president, Monadnock Developmental Services
On retiring: ”I just turned 70, I’ve been doing this for more than half my life. There’s got to be another adventure out there.”