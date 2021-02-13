Age: 70

Hometown: Longview, Wash.; moved to Alstead in the late 1970s and has lived in Keene since 1987

Family: Husband, Bob Lyle; daughters Rebecca Russell and Meghan Cook, sons Cory and Seth Cook; and seven grandchildren

Occupation: Newly retired; owned and operated Creative Encounters on Main Street in Keene for 36 years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in home economics and K-12 education, with a focus on historic design, from the University of Rhode Island

Community activities: Current board chair, Keene Senior Center; board vice president, Monadnock Developmental Services

On retiring: ”I just turned 70, I’ve been doing this for more than half my life. There’s got to be another adventure out there.”

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson