Name: Julius Hof
Age: 100
Hometown: Born in Hoboken, N.J., on Dec. 4, 1920; raised in Springfield and Chatham, N.J.; moved to Swanzey in 1985 and then to Keene in 2013
Family: Wife, Doris Hof (deceased); daughter Karen Hof of New Jersey, and twin sons Julius “Robert” ((Or, per the story, is it Bob?)) and Philip, both of Keene
Occupation: With his father, Julius George Hof, and brother Arnold, started Julius Hof & Sons tool-and-die company of Berkeley Heights, N.J., in 1947. The company was sold to Johnson & Johnson in 1974, and Hof remained in management of the firm until his retirement in 1979.
Education: Graduated from Chatham Heights High School in New Jersey
Military service: World War II U.S. Army Air Forces pilot, responsible for training aviators for the B-24 “Liberator” heavy bombers; former lieutenant colonel, U.S. Air Force Reserve
Question: Now, at 100 years old, what do you do with your time?
Answer: “Lots of reading; I love to read about people. I get The Wall Street Journal and The Keene Sentinel. I watch Jeopardy and football games. I see my sons; every Saturday we have lunch together.”