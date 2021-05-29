Age: 33
Hometown: Born and raised in Nadowli, Ghana; Keene resident since January 2018
Family: Husband, Francis Xavier Toukuu, also a native of Ghana; children Jeffrey Ryan, 3, and Janelle Karen, 19 months
Occupation: Membership director, Keene Family YMCA
Education: Bachelor of Arts, integrated community development, University for Development Studies, Wa, Ghana; postgraduate certificate in learning organizations and change, Coady International Institute of St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia; master’s degree in development studies, International Institute of Social Studies at Erasmus University Rotterdam in The Hague, Netherlands