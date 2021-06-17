At a glance: Joyce Bemis
By Molly Bolan
Sentinel Staff
Name: Joyce Bemis
Age: 57
Hometown: Born in Pueblo, Colo.; moved to Keene at age 2 or 3 and has lived in Keene for most of her life
Family: Son Joshua Bemis, a chef at Keene State College; sisters Jeannie Murdock of Swanzey and JoEllen Manning of Marlow and brother Jim Murdock of Massachusetts; granddaughters Emma Batchelder, 16, and Ava Batchelder, 12
Occupation: Chemical technician for Polyonics in Westmoreland
Education: Keene High School; some time at Keene State College
Life’s passion: Wildlife rehabilitation
Question: What was the most memorable animal you’ve rescued?
Answer: “Flying squirrels. I think that was probably one of the first ones — baby flying squirrels — that I got. I got two, and I just fell in love with them. And I was heartbroken when I released them. That was heartbreaking. But I had to release them. They’re so sweet. Oh my gosh they’re so friendly! ... Even after they’re wild they’re friendly.”
Question: What should someone do if they find a bat?
Answer: “If you find a bat on the ground, the best thing to do is pick it up with a gloved hand or a towel, and put it up in a tree branch because bats need to be able to swoop down to take off ... if they’re on the ground they can’t take off and fly ... Just be cautious. Don’t handle them with bare hands. If you find one that’s been injured, call a wildlife rehabilitator; they’ll help you. And don’t be afraid to leave a message — always leave a message!”
Question: What kinds of donations are helpful?
Answer: Money, small plush toys, paper towels, newspaper, baby wipes, pipettes, pet food