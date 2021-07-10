Age: 46
Hometown: Born and raised in Atlanta until age 14, then moved with his family to Lubbock, Texas; Brattleboro resident since 2008
Family: Wife, Tara; sons August, 11, and Otis and Ry, 6, who are twins
Occupation: Executive director of Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro, a nonprofit agency helping those who are experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity
Education: Bachelor’s degree in general studies, Texas Tech University; master’s degree in sustainable development, School for International Training, Brattleboro