Name: John Vigneau
Age: 37
Hometown: Grew up in Walpole; lived there for 28 years before moving to Charlestown
Family: Wife, Tiffany Putnam-Vigneau; daughters, Isabell, 8, and Madison, 5; dog, Millie, 1
Occupation: Chef at Fall Mountain Regional High School
Education: Graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School Class of 2001; self-taught chef
Hobbies: Anything outdoors — hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family
Question: What is your favorite thing to cook when you aren’t at work?
Answer: “My personal favorite is breakfast. I love a big breakfast on the weekends. My wife is a great cook and does a lot of the cooking at home. Our favorite dinner has to be the “bleu wolf steak.” It’s a broiled steak with a creamy bleu cheese, onion and bacon cream sauce on top and side of roasted root vegetables or Brussels sprouts.”